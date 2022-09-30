Create New Account
Ceremony of signing agreements on the incorporation of new republics into Russia.
Putin signed agreements on the accession of the DPR, LPR, as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions to RussiaWe are witnessing the biggest geopolitical defeat to the "West civilised society" political elites in the history in newer history...

The ceremony of signing agreements on the incorporation of new territories into Russia has ended in the Kremlin

People present there and Putin also chant "Russia, Russia, Russia" after Putin signed documents to incorporate the new teritories...

Keywords
russiaputinukrainekhersondonbasschechenlprdprukronazizaporozhyeramdan kadyrovkyev

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
