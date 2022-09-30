Ceremony of signing agreements on the incorporation of new republics into Russia.

Putin signed agreements on the accession of the DPR, LPR, as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions to RussiaWe are witnessing the biggest geopolitical defeat to the "West civilised society" political elites in the history in newer history...
The ceremony of signing agreements on the incorporation of new territories into Russia has ended in the Kremlin
People present there and Putin also chant "Russia, Russia, Russia" after Putin signed documents to incorporate the new teritories...
