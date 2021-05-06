Dr. Lawrence Sellin: Time Has Come for Americans & Chinese To Take Down CCP

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5/5/2021 Dr. Lawrence Sellin made a statement on Youtube exposing the CCP and its PLA’s infiltration into American virus research programs with the example of Shibo Jiang and Lanying Du. Dr. Sellin calls on Americans to stand with the Chinese people to put an end to the CCP.