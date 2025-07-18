💬 Druze figure who crossed from the Israeli occupied Golan into Syria, BLASTS Netanyahu

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🔶 "I came here from the occupied Golan despite the Israeli occupation and its army."
🔶 "We hold the Israeli government and the United States responsible, because they are the ones who brought al-Julani here along with America, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia. Netanyahu can stop the war within an hour."
🔶 "We don’t ask for the protection from Israel or anyone, we are protected by God."
Source @geopolitics_prime
