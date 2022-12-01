Targeting Families: Former Sex Educator Exposes Horror Aimed at Children

Children are being targeted and groomed for sexual activity by "sex educators" and "comprehensive sexuality education" pushed by Planned Parenthood and the LGBT movement, explained former sex educator turned whistleblower Monica Cline. Initially, she believed the lies pushed by those promoting the sexualization of children, who claimed this was to help the children be healthy. However, she eventually realized she had been deceived and had to expose what was happening to America's youth. The ultimate agenda is the dismantling of family and the replacing of parents by government, Cline said.





