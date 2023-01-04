Jesus Formed The Land By Knowledge - Proverbs 3:20

Welcome To Proverbs Club. #ShortsJesus Formed The Land By Knowledge.
Proverbs 3:20 (NIV).
20) by his knowledge the watery depths were divided,
and the clouds let drop the dew.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Jesus created wisdom before creating anything else.
He used knowledge from that wisdom to surface the land and control the rain.
