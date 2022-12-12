Mars Marix (2000, Arcade)

Mars Matrix (マーズマトリックス) is a vertically scrolling shoot'em up developed by Takumi Corporation and published by Capcom. It was also released for Dreamcast.

The game only uses one button. If you push the button once and at a low frequency, the ship will fire a piercing blast of limited reach. Pushing the button at a higher frequency will trigger the normal shot. Holding down the button will activate a gravitational field. The ship become invincible and will collect any bullet it touches. The field will deplete a gauge. If the gauge runs out, a gravitational bomb will be triggered, damaging everything on screen. If you release the button before the gauge is deplete, all absorbed bullets will be fire in every direction. After the button is released, the gauge will refill again. You cannot create the field again until the gauge is full.

There no power-ups, but enemies leave behind golden cubes which will give you experience points. Gaining enough experience will give you a new level. A higher level will enable you to score more points and increase the normal shot of the ship.