Mars Marix (2000, Arcade)

Mars Matrix (マーズマトリックス) is a vertically scrolling shoot'em up developed by Takumi Corporation and published by Capcom. It was also released for Dreamcast.
The game only uses one button. If you push the button once and at a
low frequency, the ship will fire a piercing blast of limited reach.
Pushing the button at a higher frequency will trigger the normal shot.
Holding down the button will activate a gravitational field. The ship
become invincible and will collect any bullet it touches. The field will
deplete a gauge. If the gauge runs out, a gravitational bomb will be
triggered, damaging everything on screen. If you release the button
before the gauge is deplete, all absorbed bullets will be fire in every
direction. After the button is released, the gauge will refill again.
You cannot create the field again until the gauge is full.
There no power-ups, but enemies leave behind golden cubes which will give you experience points. Gaining enough experience will give you a new level. A higher level will enable you to score more points and increase the normal shot of the ship.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.