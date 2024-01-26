Israeli-Palestine Conflict Chronicles: 24 - 25 Jan 2024

Chronicle of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict: events of January 24 - 25, 2024





▪️In the northern part of the enclave, Palestinians continue to make incursions and attack Israeli army patrols. In addition, militants use every opportunity to fire homemade rockets at populated areas neighboring the Gaza Strip .





▪️In response to Palestinian activity, the IDF is launching artillery and air strikes in various areas of Gaza and the surrounding area. Often uninvolved groups of people are targeted: civilians waiting for the distribution of humanitarian aid died near the Kuwait interchange.





▪️In the area of Al-Maghazi and Al-Breij , there are sporadic clashes in which Palestinians launch mortar attacks and use sniper groups. At the same time, the IDF is methodically destroying high-rise buildings with aircraft.





▪️In the encircled part of Khan Yunis, there is a humanitarian crisis associated with numerous strikes by the Israeli Air Force. Fierce fighting is taking place almost along the entire perimeter of the encirclement, and Palestinians are organizing spontaneous cemeteries.





▪️ Hezbollah slightly reduced its activity, although it continued to strike the IDF infrastructure. In particular, the militants launched a UAV at a radar base in the area of Kibbutz Kfar Blum. In response, the IDF launched several strikes in southern Lebanon





▪️South of Al-Moha, the Houthis attacked several ships allegedly associated with the US Navy and announced an operation. An accident occurred on an unidentified vessel as a result of an explosion 100 meters from the starboard side





▪️The United States launched a series of attacks on various targets of the Shiite units of Al-Hashd al-Shaabi, saying that these were retaliatory actions. In turn, after the strikes, pro-Iranian militants attacked several US bases in Iraq and Syria with kamikaze UAVs and missiles.

