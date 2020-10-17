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CELINE DION SATANIC CHILDREN’S CLOTHING LINE
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4102 views • October 17, 2020
NUNU World agenda is to normalize your children to Lucifer.
Listen to the interview where they advise they want a New World Order
Noooooo , say it ain’t so.....
But I love Titanic... My Heart will go on....
Not Celine....
Turns out Celine Dion’s Heart belongs to Satan... Sorry folks, but it’s true.
Here’s Celine Dion’s Satanic Children’s Clothing Line.
In this video you will see Celine Dion break into a Hospital Nursery and cast a spell on the new born babies.
Listen to the interview where they advise they want a New World Order
Noooooo , say it ain’t so.....
But I love Titanic... My Heart will go on....
Not Celine....
Turns out Celine Dion’s Heart belongs to Satan... Sorry folks, but it’s true.
Here’s Celine Dion’s Satanic Children’s Clothing Line.
In this video you will see Celine Dion break into a Hospital Nursery and cast a spell on the new born babies.
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