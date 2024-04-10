Create New Account
Inflation: It Ain't Going Away
Son of the Republic
Stickier For Longer

* One reason is the embedded cost of financing this debacle.

* It was never ‘transitory’.

* They have known all along.


The full episode is linked below.


Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3526: Hot CPI Numbers & Billions Lost Ukraine Funding (10 April 2024)

https://rumble.com/v4om0ow-episode-3526-hot-cpi-numbers-and-billions-lost-ukraine-funding.html

fiat currencygovernment spendingjoe bideninterest ratecost of livingsteve bannoncpipurchasing powerreal wagesprice inflationbidenflationbidenomicsconsumer pricesej antoni

