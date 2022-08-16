Biden Gets Bad News As New Data Shows EXACTLY What Americans Feel About The FBI Raid

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
According to The Post Millennial. It was revealed in a new poll published on Thursday that a vast majority of Republicans and independent voters do not think the raid on former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago property was a "reasonable step to pursue justice," and that the raid further distances America from being a democracy based on freedom. The judge who signed off on the raid was scrutinized by Jesse Waters.