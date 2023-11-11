Two dogs were found in a makeshift kennel with their bodies full of suffering

Pitiful Animal





Nov 11, 2023





Two dogs were found living in a makeshift kennel without any conditions.

After many days of searching, we found two sick dogs.

Thor and Caesar suffered from malnutrition, dehydration, tick infestation, anemia, skin allergies and heartworm disease.

The wounds on the body and bones were still visible.

There were sufferings written on the body over the years.

Restoring their health was essential.

But the most important thing for us was to restore both Thor and Caesar's souls.

They need to know that not all people are bad.

Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!





Subscribe to Channel:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCR3KpJr7gVkJLInRjCWoz-A

If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]

Thank you for watching!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OYbDqgTgcVo