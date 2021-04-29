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Wed Apr 28th21 SonicLife Lumen Pure H2O EduCap Launch Vaccine Pre Post Rescue Dr Judy Mikovits PhD
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100 views • April 29, 2021
Wed Apr 28th21 SonicLife Lumen Pure H2O EduCap Launch Vaccine Pre Post Rescue Dr Judy Mikovits PhD Visit hour two to four LIVE in Studio Review of EduCap Launch to Stop ACE2 Attachement and Block Spondiform Encephalphatthy, Bernstein AZ Aunti NOT Paused by Dems 1 million dollars NOT Lost by Foolish Dems, Dr Judy Visit with Husband David Historian and Plan for Future Shows with Dr BIll Deagle MD, Plan to Joint EduCap Board for Advising Rescue Test Panels and Redirection of Godly New World Funds Creation of Par4allel Places and Systems of Safety for Mankind !
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