55 YEAR OLD FEMALE PATIENT VICTIM OF MEDICAL MALPRACTICE #CONVID STABBING (DR. WILFREDO STOKES, LQC)

55 year old female patient VICTIM OF MEDICAL MALPRACTICE(Dr. Wilfredo Stokes, LQC) Investigates a local #SERIAL CO(N)VID STABBING VICTIM

Dr.Wilfredo Stokes Baltazar Guatemala 🇬🇹

DIAGNOSIS:

1️⃣ Poisoning by 1 dose of Astra Zeneka

2️⃣ Poisoning by 2 swabs contraindicated and made without any medical or scientific basis.

3️⃣ Neurodegeneration

4️⃣ Carditis (tachycardia)

5️⃣ Non-ionising radiation pneumonitis

6️⃣ Chronic pharyngotonsillitis

7️⃣ Respiratory Failure

8️⃣ MASSIVE ROULEAUX PHENOMENON

9️⃣ POLYGLOBULIA

🔟 SEVERE ANTERIOR AND POSTERIOR THORACIC BODY MAGNETISM





11 FOREIGN BODIES IN BLOOD

12 COHABITATION WITH PARTNER 4 MODERNA DOSES

13 NEUROMODULATION





Performance Evaluation of Magnetic Resonance Coupling Method for Intra-Body Network (IBNet) -31May22> https://www.embs.org/tbme/articles/performance-evaluation-of-magnetic-resonance-coupling-method-for-intra-body-network-ibnet/

(source) LA QUINTA COLUMNA https://www.laquintacolumna.net/

Collaborate with La Quinta: https://www.laquintacolumna.info/colabora-con-la-quinta-columna/

