55 YEAR OLD FEMALE PATIENT VICTIM OF MEDICAL MALPRACTICE #CONVID STABBING (DR. WILFREDO STOKES, LQC)

55 year old female patient VICTIM OF MEDICAL MALPRACTICE(Dr. Wilfredo Stokes, LQC) Investigates a local #SERIAL CO(N)VID STABBING VICTIM
# (WOR) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
Dr.Wilfredo Stokes Baltazar Guatemala 🇬🇹
Channel: https://t.me/DrWilfredoStokes
55 year old female patient VICTIM OF MEDICAL MALPRACTICE...
DIAGNOSIS:
1️⃣ Poisoning by 1 dose of Astra Zeneka
2️⃣ Poisoning by 2 swabs contraindicated and made without any medical or scientific basis.
3️⃣ Neurodegeneration
4️⃣ Carditis (tachycardia)
5️⃣ Non-ionising radiation pneumonitis
6️⃣ Chronic pharyngotonsillitis
7️⃣ Respiratory Failure
8️⃣ MASSIVE ROULEAUX PHENOMENON
9️⃣ POLYGLOBULIA
🔟 SEVERE ANTERIOR AND POSTERIOR THORACIC BODY MAGNETISM
11 FOREIGN BODIES IN BLOOD
12 COHABITATION WITH PARTNER 4 MODERNA DOSES
13 NEUROMODULATION
Performance Evaluation of Magnetic Resonance Coupling Method for Intra-Body Network (IBNet) -31May22> https://www.embs.org/tbme/articles/performance-evaluation-of-magnetic-resonance-coupling-method-for-intra-body-network-ibnet/
(source) LA QUINTA COLUMNA https://www.laquintacolumna.net/
Collaborate with La Quinta: https://www.laquintacolumna.info/colabora-con-la-quinta-columna/
On the ENERGY being EMITTED by MAGNETIZED VACCINE PATIENTS (Dr. Wilfredo Stokes)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Yn9pg5MDvzao/
(Dr Viviane Brunet) CO(N)VID 19 💉 POISON INJECTS 🧲 (LQC)
(MAGNETIC POISONED PATIENTS & THE ALLOPATHIC GENOCIDE ENABLERS)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TKdn2quOc1W3/
VAX PURPOSES feat. Ricardo Delgado (LQC)
[2A] GRAPHENE, 5G, the 26 GHZ BAND and the THREAT of a ZOMBIFICATION
https://www.bitchute.com/video/emjxN0Jbrsoj/
[3A] GRAPHENE and the BIOMOLECULAR CORONA EFFECT #SPIKE PROTEIN DECEPTION
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gAhehwM9T2Q2/
[4A] GRAPHENE OXIDE NANOPARTICLES [BIOSYNTHESIS & TOXICITY];
the TOP UP by VACCINE '''BOOSTER''' TICKTACKTOE https://www.bitchute.com/video/HpJsliN6IGSI/
[4B] HACKING BIO-NANO DEVICES / PEOPLE, POPULATIONS [A RADIO FREQUENCY (MINORITY REPORT) SOCIETY] ? https://www.bitchute.com/video/tKTJiOieRVCP/
[5A] (THE SECRET SAUCE) REDUCED & FUNCTIONALIZED GRAPHENE OXIDE HYDROGEL NANO-TECH https://www.bitchute.com/video/6tUUg17RtOTP/
[DOC] Synthesis and Toxicity of Graphene Oxide Nanoparticles
[A Literature Review of In Vitro and In Vivo Studies] https://www.researchgate.net/publication/352344572_Synthesis_and_Toxicity_of_Graphene_Oxide_Nanoparticles_A_Literature_Review_of_In_Vitro_and_In_Vivo_Studies
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/profile/YTIBqRkImp1y/
