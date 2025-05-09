Plagues of Revelation: Are You at Risk?

Are you at risk? Revelation, the testimony of Jesus Christ, warns everyone, "If anyone adds anything to the words of prophecy in Revelation, God will add to that person the plagues described in the book. And if anyone takes words away from this prophecy, God will take away from that person any share in the Tree of Life and in the Holy City."

"Prophecy Paradox, the Case for a First Century End Time" at Amazon: http://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/0964781611/bibleprophend-20