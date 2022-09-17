⚡️ Russian Defense Ministry Report On The Progress of the Special Military Operation - 1300, September 17, 2022

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine (September 17, 2022)

Part 1 of 2

◽️ The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

💥 The enemy involved 2 companies supported by 9 tanks and 16 armoured combat vehicles from 28th Mechanised Brigade made an unsuccessful attempt to launch an offensive near Pravdino (Kherson region).

◽️ Within several hours, Russian Armed Forces have eliminated over 120 Ukrainian servicemen, 7 tanks and 13 combat infantry vehicles.

💥 Russian Aerospace Forces, missile troops and artillery have launched massive fire attacks at the units and reserve forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

◽️ High-precision attacks have resulted in causing casualties of over 140 Ukrainian servicemen, 5 tanks and 14 units of military equipment from 46th Airmobile Brigade near Bereznegovatoye and Velikoye Artakovo (Nikolayev region) and 24th Mechanised Brigade near Bezymennoye (Kherson region).

💥 High-precision attacks launched by Russian Aerospace Forces at the provisional bases of Kraken nationalist group, 92nd Mechanised and 81st Airmobile brigades near Dvurechnoye, Shevchenkovo and Kupyansk (Kharkov region) have resulted in the elimination of over 50 nationalists, as well as of more than 10 units of special military equipment and motor vehicles.

💥 Concentrated fire attacks launched at the combat positions of 58th and 93rd mechanised infantry brigades near Zaytsevo (Donetsk People's Republic) have resulted in the elimination of over 230 Ukrainian servicemen, 10 tanks and 23 armoured combat vehicles.

💥 Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery have neutralised 5 AFU command posts near Piskunovka, Seversk, Novoukrainka and Artyomovsk (Donetsk People's Rrepublic), Kamyshevakha (Zaporozhye region), as well as 53 artillery units, 117 AFU manpower and military equipment concentration areas.

💥 4 missile, artillery armament and munitions depots have been destroyed near Zolochev (Kharkov region), Kirovo (Donetsk People's Republic), Omelnik and Veselyanka (Zaporozhye region).

💥 Air defence facilities have shot down 8 unmanned aerial vehicles near Pokrovskoye, Berestovoye, Kodema (Donetsk People's Republic), Verbovoye, Pologi (Zaporozhye region), Novovoskresenskoye, Chkalovo (Kherson region) and Komsomolskoye (Nikolayev region).

💥 Moreover, 25 projectiles launched by HIMARS and Olkha MRLS have been destroyed in air near Novaya Kakhovka and Kherson.

📊 In total, 293 airplanes and 155 helicopters, 1,973 unmanned aerial vehicles, 375 air defence missile systems, 4,998 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 837 combat vehicles equipped with MRLS, 3,393 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 5,640 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.

Part 2

❗️ Kiev regime has recommenced its provocations aimed at creating a possible technological disaster at Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.

◽️ Over the past 24 hours, 2 artillery attacks launched at Volna suburban settlement and an electrical substation located near the power plant have been recorded.

◽️ A total of 15 artillery projectiles have been launched from the area of Nikopol (Dnepropetrovsk region). The AFU artillery units have been neutralised by a counter-attack.

⚠️ The radiation environment at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant remains normal.