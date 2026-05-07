🤡 Epstein's supposed Suicide Note - Lutnick suddenly 'doesn’t remember' why he went to Epstein’s island - Oversight Committee behind closed doors

Thumbnail is the 'Supposed' suicide note (released by Judge today, link to info at very bottom below, not confirmed to be real). Cynthia

🤡Video, Yesterday, Lutnick suddenly 'doesn’t remember' why he went to Epstein’s island

Trump’s Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick once claimed Epstein was so disgusting that he vowed to “never be in a room” with him again.

📑 Then the Epstein files showed he visited Epstein’s private island in 2012 — with his family.

🤡 Now, Lutnick claims he "doesn’t remember” why he went to the pedophile’s island and brought his whole family with him.

⌛ Neighbors. Business deals. Emails. Island lunch. Family trip. Fundraiser chains .

👍 And now — amnesia. How convenient.

💬 “Lutnick originally said Epstein engaged in blackmail and recorded videotapes. Now he’s saying he was wrong and Epstein didn’t do it. Did someone tell him to change his story?” Rep. Ro Khanna said.

🤥 Lutnick’s boss — Trump — also changes his mind every day. Seems to be the favorite tactic of the Epstein class.

Adding info Throwback from January, Epstein files:

🔥 Lutnick visited Epstein island in 2012 — despite having publicly vowed to "never be in a room with that disgusting person"

Trump's Secretary of Commerce wrote to Epstein detailing a trip to St. Thomas with another couple and their eight children (ages 7–16) and asking Epstein to join them for dinner. Epstein then invited them to Little St. James.

Lutnick had previously described a 2005 meeting with Epstein as so repulsive he swore off any future contact.

More about the Oversight Committee grilling him behind closed doors on Wednesday, this at article:

Lutnick admits to having prolonged ties to Epstein in closed-door interview

The Commerce Secretary sat for a transcribed interview with the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee as part of the panel’s Jeffrey Epstein investigation.

https://www.politico.com/news/2026/05/06/howard-lutnick-commerce-epstein-00908865

Adding: about the note, a partial from link below:

A suicide note purportedly written by Jeffrey Epstein in a Manhattan jail has been kept secret for nearly seven years, locked up in a New York courthouse.

A cellmate said he discovered the note in July 2019, after Mr. Epstein was found unresponsive with a strip of cloth around his neck. Mr. Epstein survived that incident but weeks later was found dead in the jail.

The note was eventually sealed by a federal judge as part of the cellmate’s own criminal case, according to documents and interviews. That means investigators scrutinizing Mr. Epstein’s high-profile death lacked what could have been a key piece of evidence.

On Thursday, The New York Times petitioned the judge to unseal the note, which said it was “time to say goodbye,” the cellmate, Nicholas Tartaglione, recalled. While Mr. Tartaglione mentioned the note on a podcast last year, the scrawled message has remained hidden from public view, even at a time of unprecedented transparency around the government’s investigations into Mr. Epstein. Since December, the Justice Department has released millions of pages of documents related to the sexual predator.

The Times has not seen the note and could not find it in the Epstein files. A Justice Department spokeswoman said the agency had not seen it.

But a cryptic two-page chronology in the records describes how the note became tangled up in Mr. Tartaglione’s messy legal case. The chronology says that Mr. Tartaglione’s lawyers authenticated the note, though it does not explain how. If it was written by Mr. Epstein, the message could provide insights into his state of mind in the weeks before he died hanging from a bunk bed.

https://www.nytimes.com/2026/04/30/us/jeffrey-epstein-suicide-note-sealed.html



