First Chief Justice: They Don't Make 'Em Like They Used To
Published a month ago |

October 19, 1789 - John Jay was sworn in as the first Chief Justice of the United States. Even a quick overview of his views on the Constitution, war and peace, property rights and more - can show just how far almost everyone today is from our founding principles.


Path to Liberty: Oct 19, 2022


JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/


Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/


Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211


freedomlibertyconstitutionscotussupreme courtwarhistorypeacefounding fatherslibertarianfounders10th amendmentjohn jay

