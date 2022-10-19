First Chief Justice: They Don't Make 'Em Like They Used To

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October 19, 1789 - John Jay was sworn in as the first Chief Justice of the United States. Even a quick overview of his views on the Constitution, war and peace, property rights and more - can show just how far almost everyone today is from our founding principles.
Path to Liberty: Oct 19, 2022
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