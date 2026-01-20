BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Renee Goode, Christ Church MN, and the Lefts Obsession with Burning America to the Ground - Sheriff Mack
Flyover Conservatives
Flyover ConservativesCheckmark Icon
917 followers
56 views • 1 day ago
We sat down with former Sheriff Richard Mack to examine the growing unrest surrounding the death of Renee Goode, the disruption of worship services at Christ Church Minnesota, and the radical left’s escalating tactics. Sheriff Mack breaks down constitutional authority, the role of local law enforcement, and how political leaders are enabling chaos rather than protecting citizens and churches. This conversation exposes how ideological extremism, lawlessness, and government abdication are converging to threaten America’s foundational freedoms.


