The Golden Secret to Wellness with Lisa, Jodi, and Dr. Group 10-16-2021

The Golden Secret to Wellness with Lisa, Jodi, and Dr. Group 10/16/21 - In this earth-shattering interview, Dr. Group reveals the most highly-guarded secret during the Covid pandemic evaluation that he had the opportunity to be part of. This is the one solution for everything! This is the most overlooked medical secret in the world! Sit back and enjoy this presentation from Dr. Group as he delves deeper into this “golden therapy for survival.”For those who want to take products/supplements, below is a list that you can order from Dr. Group’s website. Please click on the order button above.12-day Recovery Program for those with signs of the pathogen (Covid). This will eliminate Graphene Oxide and the different components in the vaccine. This is the ANTIDOTE to the vaccine if you do not want to use the “golden” therapy.Vitamin DZincTurmericVeganzyme Enzyme – has Glucose Oxidase. It’s the only enzyme that converts glucose to hydrogen peroxide inside the cellQuercetinCoQ10 & BioPQQ® with ShilajitCu1 – Copper 1Supercharged C60Join our Telegram Group to learn more and ask your questions: https://t.me/joinchat/colDBfL7WK82YTYx