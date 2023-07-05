Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Journalists Spy and Lie to save Jobs ~ Intelligence Agencies World Wide Force Journalists to Spy and Lie. Udo ulfkotte died three years after this expose'.
channel image
TEOTWAWKI Life
25 Subscribers
19 views
Published Wednesday

Udo ulfkotte on RT Oct 28, 2014 ~ He talks about his book 'Bought Journalists'. He died two years later on Jan 13, 2017, at the age of 56.

Keywords
irannewsrussiaciapropagandawarfraudpoliticianseuropejournalistsgermanyiraqexposewriterbetrayudo-ulfkottebribedbought-journalistsintelligence-agencieskaddafibanana-republicgassedzabada-syrianon-official-cover

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket