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The Universal Antidote - The Science and Story of Chlorine Dioxide - Documentary
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438 views • May 15, 2021
The Universal Antidote: The Science and Story of Chlorine Dioxide
Full Documentary (released Feb 2021)
The science and story of Chlorine Dioxide. NASA proclaimed it a universal antidote in 1987. Since that time thousands have recovered from illness using this substance and now many physicians and scientists are saying it is powerfully effective for many applications.
The documentary explores the history, safety, and efficacy of the universal antidote and provides interviews with physicians and people who have used it.

It was never controversial until DJT was in office, when the MSM became outraged and lied with their smear campaign likening it to drinking bleach. This was because its an inexpensive, readily available compound that could be an effective treatment for COVID. Now are you getting the picture?

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Keywords
healthcensorshipchlorine dioxidemedicine
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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