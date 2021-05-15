The Universal Antidote - The Science and Story of Chlorine Dioxide - Documentary

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Full Documentary (released Feb 2021)
The science and story of Chlorine Dioxide. NASA proclaimed it a universal antidote in 1987. Since that time thousands have recovered from illness using this substance and now many physicians and scientists are saying it is powerfully effective for many applications.
The documentary explores the history, safety, and efficacy of the universal antidote and provides interviews with physicians and people who have used it.
It was never controversial until DJT was in office, when the MSM became outraged and lied with their smear campaign likening it to drinking bleach. This was because its an inexpensive, readily available compound that could be an effective treatment for COVID. Now are you getting the picture?
Download the reference guidebook:
https://bit.ly/Get-Reference-Guidebook
Find out more at any of the links below.
Download Free Here:
https://t.me/TheUniversalAntidoteVideos