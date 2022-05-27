© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Metal delivered for the new Deck to be made from a 140 ft. Almendro - Almond - tree that just fell over at the Nature Lodge in Medellin, Colombia.
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • May 27, 2022
You have no idea how big this tree was. Check out our Web site: www.medellinnaturelodgeandgardens.com. Cheers !
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.