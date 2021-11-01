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The Return of ABBA - Goes Satanic AI Transhumanism Part 1 [Sept 2, 2021]
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152 views • November 01, 2021
Note: I grow up with ABBA, sad to see they also are Satanist.. but no surprise...
'With their first new album in 40 years heading to stores on November 5, ABBA give us a detailed look behind the scenes of their groundbreaking new live show ABBA Voyage, due to launch in May 2022.'
Original: ABBA announce new album Voyage and spectacular new live show
1,882,465 views Sep 2, 2021
hmv official
13.1K subscribers
https://youtu.be/lRT2ZTRR1ps
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMHgWlMve3iG1Y2-SiSjZAw
'With their first new album in 40 years heading to stores on November 5, ABBA give us a detailed look behind the scenes of their groundbreaking new live show ABBA Voyage, due to launch in May 2022.'
Original: ABBA announce new album Voyage and spectacular new live show
1,882,465 views Sep 2, 2021
hmv official
13.1K subscribers
https://youtu.be/lRT2ZTRR1ps
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMHgWlMve3iG1Y2-SiSjZAw
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