James Vasquez (UKR Twitter BS'r) on his Way to Artyomovsk. Looks safe.

Vasquez on his way to Artyomovsk. Looks safe.
Again, this is Vasquez we're talking about, so it might be bullshit.
#1 LARPer soon about to meet The Musicians.
Of course it could all be bullsh*t, it's Vasquez at the end of the day.
If you don't know who James Vasquez is, we recommend reading an article about him.
https://donbassdevushka.locals.com/upost/3168619/the-tornado-of-blowback
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.