James Vasquez (UKR Twitter BS'r) on his Way to Artyomovsk. Looks safe.
94 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday |

Vasquez on his way to Artyomovsk. Looks safe.

Again, this is Vasquez we're talking about, so it might be bullshit.

#1 LARPer soon about to meet The Musicians.

Of course it could all be bullsh*t, it's Vasquez at the end of the day.

If you don't know who James Vasquez is, we recommend reading an article about him.

https://donbassdevushka.locals.com/upost/3168619/the-tornado-of-blowback

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
