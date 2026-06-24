CHRISTIANITY IS NOT THE ORIGINAL FAITH: part 1

THERE IS NO RELIGION IN THE BIBLE! Using scripture to confirm scripture to answer this theological problem and 2000 year old deception, it can be easily proven from the N.T. scriptures that Christianity is a post 1st century religion.

Who were the original disciples, Apostles and Messiah? They were not Catholics, they were not Protestants, nor were they Jews of Judaism, they were and still are.... The covenant House of Israel and House of Judah!

We have been lied to by the false prophet! Messiah's words also prove it in Math 15:24 "I come not but for the lost sheep of the House of Israel'!

Part 1 of many, as there are to many evidences to go through this in one episode!

There is no religion in the bible: Christianity is easily proven not the original faith: ready to wake up?

https://drive.proton.me/urls/QA8EH30DQG#sXg1y21MR3FN