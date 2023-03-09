Bill Trikos : The Phenomenon of Nicolai Levashov 2012 01 28 /05 Question: Does the size of the solar system change, as does the distance from our Sun ? English subtitles

This site contains Knowledge, a unique Knowledge that until now was not available for those who wish. This Knowledge is about numerous mysteries of Life, a structure of the Universe, Spirit, Mind and many other things... All books, publications and pictures presented on this site, reveal Knowledge about principles of the origin of the Universe itself and Life in it, laws of rise of thinking and consciousness and many other things...

http://www.levashov.info/English/index-eng.html

Question: Does the size of the solar system change, as does the distance from our Sun to the planets? And what is the reason for this? Answer: Well, first of all, orbits are stable, because they can be changed only if the object changes. That is, there is the Sun with a certain mass. Of course, the Sun is gradually losing its mass because of solar radiation - this is a process of losing mass. But this change in mass occurs over millions of years, so I don't think that those living now would see a substantive change in the orbits of the planets because of this. But in principle, the planets themselves increase in size. And, do you what this is primarily due to? Due to meteorites. Over time, more and more of this star dust accumulates. And its basically due to this accumulation on planets, and that they attract this the dust that their mass increases. To some extent it turns out that the sun loses a little mass and the planets gain mass. To some extent there a kind of equilibrium is established, so that the orbits are very stable and don't change. To change something, you need a very strong, additional external gravitational influence. As long as this does not occur, then nothing will change.

