Why Was SCOTT RITTER's Passport Seized? - Larry Johnson Arrived at St. Petersburg for Same Event in Russia
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
203 views • 11 months ago

Larry Johnson's words, from original video description:

Scott boarded a flight at JFK today in preparation to attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, where he was scheduled to speak. The Forum attracts 25,000 attendees. US authorities illegally seized his passport and forced him off the plane. Outrageous.

Cynthia... I'm sharing this video from this evening from Larry Johnson while in St. Petersburg, about to attend the same Convention that Scott Ritter was to attend. June 3, 2024

Also, Judge Napolitano was to attend, but he cancelled his trip for some unknown reason. So Larry is the only one of the 3 that made it to St. Petersburg.

Link to Larry Johnson's original video, as I shared and also he was on with Judge Napolitano earlier today that I'm not posting, both links. Also a few lines from Larry Johnson's Wikipedia page on his background if someone doesn't know.

https://www.youtube.com/live/gzMJVj60Hqc

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3hXoM-vV_VY&ab_channel=JudgeNapolitano-JudgingFreedom

Since I think this may be my first Larry Johnson video for me to post. If someone doesn't know, here are a basic few lines from Wikipedia that I quickly copy and pasted:

Johnson worked at the CIA for four years as an analyst, then moved to the State Department's Office of Counterterrorism. In 1993, Johnson left government work to join the private sector, "going on to build a dual career as a business consultant and a pundit on intelligence issues.


Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
