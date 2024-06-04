Why Was SCOTT RITTER's Passport Seized? - Larry Johnson Arrived at St. Petersburg for Same Event in Russia

Larry Johnson's words, from original video description:

Scott boarded a flight at JFK today in preparation to attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, where he was scheduled to speak. The Forum attracts 25,000 attendees. US authorities illegally seized his passport and forced him off the plane. Outrageous.



Cynthia... I'm sharing this video from this evening from Larry Johnson while in St. Petersburg, about to attend the same Convention that Scott Ritter was to attend. June 3, 2024

Also, Judge Napolitano was to attend, but he cancelled his trip for some unknown reason. So Larry is the only one of the 3 that made it to St. Petersburg.

Johnson worked at the CIA for four years as an analyst, then moved to the State Department's Office of Counterterrorism. In 1993, Johnson left government work to join the private sector, "going on to build a dual career as a business consultant and a pundit on intelligence issues.





