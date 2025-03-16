How long will US airstrikes on Yemen continue? - Rubio answers

How long will US airstrikes on Yemen continue? US Secretary of State has the answer.

Adding, I posted several videos of the US Centcom Strikes, and this info:

Houthis target USS Harry Truman supercarrier with 18 ballistic and cruise missiles and drone

🔴 The militia said in a statement that their operation targeted the Truman and its escorts in the northern Red Sea, and warned that they “will not hesitate to target all American warships in the Red Sea and in the Arabian Sea in retaliation to the aggression against our country.”

🔴 The Houthis said the US’ attacks included 47 airstrikes targeting Sanaa and six other Yemeni provinces.

The militia added that it would “continue” its naval blockade of Israeli vessels.

🔴 CENTCOM has yet to comment on the Houthi operation, and whether the Truman or its escorts were threatened or damaged in any way.



