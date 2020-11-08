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The Call of Cthulhu Fifties Drive-in Trailer No. 1
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11 views • November 08, 2020
Take a break from election madness and journey back to the halcyon days of yore when men were men and giant tentacled things walked the Earth with the Call of Cthulhu Fifties Drive-in Trailer #1. Recall the good old days when Americans flocked to movie theaters and drive-ins to worry about the extinction of the human race in an atomic war or a genocidal invasion by those mysterious creatures in flying saucers, barely even noticing the global pandemic of 1957.
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