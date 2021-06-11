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VAERS caught cold busted deleting DEATHS! 06/11/2021
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1030 views • June 11, 2021
Self Explanatory! Where's the cavalry? The Eagle has the the tiger by the toe! Somebody pick me up! Hold the line patriots we coming in strong! Give me some a little love people I'm hungry for a steak! God Bless, I love you!
New Tableau Public Free Dashboard:
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/WelecomeTheEaglesVAERS0604v4/Dashboard1
Wayne’s Vaersanalysis website:
http://vaersanalysis.byethost3.com/
Follow: @WelcomeTheEagle88
Join my new Facebook and MeWe VAERS resource pages:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/274355467700923/
https://mewe.com/group/6057eeb26d66d37efd2d8e44
Follow me on:
Bitchute, Lbry, BrandNewTube, Vimeo, GAB, MINDS, MeWe, Minds, Twitter, Brighteon, 153News.net:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HEpBeuAz9n9P/
https://vimeo.com/511795894
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/vaers-data-up-to-2-4-2021-focus-of-fetal-demise-and-death_TcRFC6A3cG3XPn2.html
https://lbry.tv/@Welcometheeagle88:4/VAERS-data-up-to-2_4_2021---Focus-of-Fetal-Demise-and-Death:b
https://mewe.com/i/albertbenavides
https://gab.com/Welcometheeagle
https://www.minds.com/welcometheeagle88/
https://twitter.com/aba_3000
https://www.brighteon.com/9bb3a457-221b-43e5-a655-6c45da67e0af
http://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=H91M28UD1KXY
Please support me with one time donations or purchase of select dashboards:
Venmo: @Albert-Benavides-1
PayPal: BENAVIDEZ18
CashApp: $AlbertBenavides
Contact me at ProtonMail:
[email protected]
New Tableau Public Free Dashboard:
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/WelecomeTheEaglesVAERS0604v4/Dashboard1
Wayne’s Vaersanalysis website:
http://vaersanalysis.byethost3.com/
Follow: @WelcomeTheEagle88
Join my new Facebook and MeWe VAERS resource pages:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/274355467700923/
https://mewe.com/group/6057eeb26d66d37efd2d8e44
Follow me on:
Bitchute, Lbry, BrandNewTube, Vimeo, GAB, MINDS, MeWe, Minds, Twitter, Brighteon, 153News.net:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HEpBeuAz9n9P/
https://vimeo.com/511795894
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/vaers-data-up-to-2-4-2021-focus-of-fetal-demise-and-death_TcRFC6A3cG3XPn2.html
https://lbry.tv/@Welcometheeagle88:4/VAERS-data-up-to-2_4_2021---Focus-of-Fetal-Demise-and-Death:b
https://mewe.com/i/albertbenavides
https://gab.com/Welcometheeagle
https://www.minds.com/welcometheeagle88/
https://twitter.com/aba_3000
https://www.brighteon.com/9bb3a457-221b-43e5-a655-6c45da67e0af
http://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=H91M28UD1KXY
Please support me with one time donations or purchase of select dashboards:
Venmo: @Albert-Benavides-1
PayPal: BENAVIDEZ18
CashApp: $AlbertBenavides
Contact me at ProtonMail:
[email protected]
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