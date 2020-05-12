What Is Obamagate: The Beginning

The biggest scandal in the history of the United States is currently unfolding before your eyes. Simply put: the Obama Administration used the most powerful intelligence capabilities in the world to attempt a penetration and subversion of the presidential campaign of the the opposing party. When that failed, they used a special prosecutor to divert attention away from that activity, log-jam the work of the new president, and clean up the evidence of what had been done to him and his team. And most un-American of all: the former intelligence leadership of the Obama Administration continued to spy illegally on Donald Trump and his closest advisers after they had moved into the White House. On this episode of The Truth Podcast, I do a deep dive into the origins of "Obamagate", the biggest scandal in American history.