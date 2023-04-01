https://gettr.com/post/p2d38k60d30

3/29/2023 Nicole with Ann Vandersteel: The U.S. has suffered many disasters due to the CCP, but Mr. Miles Guo, who is working tirelessly to save America, has been persecuted. On the other hand, "Huawei Princess" Meng Wanzhou and SBF, who engaged in massive fraud, were able to be released on bail. Why does the US judicial system operate under two sets of standards?

3/29/2023 妮可接受Ann Vandersteel采访：美国因中共而遭受了诸多灾难，但正在全力拯救美国的郭文贵先生却遭受了迫害，相反，“华为公主”孟晚舟和进行了巨额诈骗的SBF都得以保释，为什么美国的司法系统使用了两种不同的标准？

