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Avoid The Wife Of Another And The Wayward Woman
Proverbs 6:23-24 (NIV)
23 For this command is a lamp,
this teaching is a light,
and correction and instruction
are the way to life,
24 keeping you from your neighbor’s wife,
from the smooth talk of a wayward woman.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Proverbs, your parent's teaching, and horse sense agree:
Adultery and Fornication are both to be abhorred.
Virginity is the scriptural standard.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2p82c6b3
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