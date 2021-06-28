Trump: I Don’t Think That Children Should Get the Vaccine

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On June 26, former President Donald Trump received a phone interview with Newsmax Rob Finerty about whether children should be vaccinated and he said: I don’t think that children should get it. And I think people should have freedom on getting it. They can’t be forced because they do have rights. With young people, their immune system is very strong. And so I just feel that young people shouldn’t get it.