NWO: A bioweapon masquerading as a ‘vaccine’ (2)

The original 2020 Covid-19 was not natural and was always a bioweapon!



Professor Francis A. Boyle is here to detail why Covid-19 is an offensive biological warfare weapon!



The Chinese Wuhan BSL4 lab is China’s Fort Detrick. The FDA helped develop the Covid-19 biowarfare agent and is also involved in approving the clot shot vaccines for public consumption. The Wuhan BSL4 previously published on their website that they successfully aerosolized viruses. The only reason to aerosolize a virus is to use it as a weapon.



American intelligence services knew from the very beginning that Fauci and Collins funded the creation of Covid-19! mRNA technology was paid for, financed, and envisioned by the Pentagon’s DARPA.



The Federal government is complicit and involved in the crimes against humanity perpetrated against American citizens.



