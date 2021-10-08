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Rhetoric
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1 view • October 08, 2021
In a republic, communication is key. It is necessary to persuade the people. As a result, the art of oratory and rhetoric is promoted. However, when empires displace republics, oratory goes into decline. After all, the people's consent no longer matters, and the only thing that counts is power. What do our newly inarticulate politicians suggest about this phenomenon?
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
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