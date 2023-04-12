https://gettr.com/post/p2e6jg0a922

04/10/2023 #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang

Jayne Zirkle and Steve Bannon discuss what's happened to Miles Guo as absolutely outrageous. It shows the CCP has infiltrated the judicial system and has infiltrated very high-ranking government officials. And on the flip side, it also shows how far corrupt individuals will go to cover up their collusions with the CCP.





04/10/2023 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

杰恩·泽克尔和史蒂夫·班农：发生在文贵先生身上的事情简直没有天理，这表明中共已经渗透了司法系统、渗透了美国的政府要员。另一方面，这也显示了那些败类为掩盖其与中共的勾结而不择手段。



