Weekly stand against settlement in Beita village, south of Nablus

Every Friday of every week, Palestinian citizens go to the Jabal Sabih area near Beira village in the Nablus region in the West Bank of Palestine. The settlers are trying to establish a settlement in this area, and for more than 3 years, people have been present to prevent them from doing so. FPTV's Ayyoob Yamak brings us the story.
Filmed: 27/09/2024
