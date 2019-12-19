© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Subversion explained by former KGB agent (Yuri Bezmenov)
Follow
2
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
80 views • December 19, 2019
VoatArchive
Check out the links:
http://www.marylandthursdaymeeting.com/Archives/SpecialWebDocuments/Cultural.Marxism.htm
http://www.crossroad.to/Quotes/brainwashing/cultural-marxism.htm
http://www.ourcivilisation.com/pc.htm
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/uknews/law-and-order/6418456/Labour-wanted-mass-immigration-to-make-UK-more-multicultural-says-former-adviser.html
http://www.globalpolitician.com/22540-multiculturalism
http://american_almanac.tripod.com/polcorr.htm
http://stopcp.com/
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-1315470/Seventies-saw-explosion-pornography-promiscuity-abortion.html
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-1315061/The-Seventies-The-decade-men-stopped-men.html
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Radio_Project
http://www.mail-archive.com/[email protected]/msg04568.html
http://www.whale.to/b/coleman_b.html
http://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/article.asp?ID=12246
From Voat: https://voat.co/v/GreatAwakening/3346081
SOURCE: https://www.bitchute.com/video/LnxtLZAgXoAo/
SOURCE: http://www.informationliberation.com/?id=61038
Check out the links:
http://www.marylandthursdaymeeting.com/Archives/SpecialWebDocuments/Cultural.Marxism.htm
http://www.crossroad.to/Quotes/brainwashing/cultural-marxism.htm
http://www.ourcivilisation.com/pc.htm
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/uknews/law-and-order/6418456/Labour-wanted-mass-immigration-to-make-UK-more-multicultural-says-former-adviser.html
http://www.globalpolitician.com/22540-multiculturalism
http://american_almanac.tripod.com/polcorr.htm
http://stopcp.com/
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-1315470/Seventies-saw-explosion-pornography-promiscuity-abortion.html
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-1315061/The-Seventies-The-decade-men-stopped-men.html
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Radio_Project
http://www.mail-archive.com/[email protected]/msg04568.html
http://www.whale.to/b/coleman_b.html
http://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/article.asp?ID=12246
From Voat: https://voat.co/v/GreatAwakening/3346081
SOURCE: https://www.bitchute.com/video/LnxtLZAgXoAo/
SOURCE: http://www.informationliberation.com/?id=61038
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.