WNBA Players Rally Behind Napheesa Collier’s Call for Leadership Change
Following Napheesa Collier’s fiery remarks about WNBA leadership and commissioner Cathy Engelbert, players across the league expressed support amid tense CBA negotiations. With the WNBA at a crossroads, players demand fair treatment, safety, and respect for their legacy. Stay tuned for updates and in-depth coverage.
