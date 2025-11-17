© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jets’ Kris Boyd Shot in NYC | Critical Condition Update
Description
New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd was critically injured in a shooting outside a Midtown Manhattan restaurant early Sunday. The gunman remains at large as police investigate. Boyd, sidelined for the season due to injury, is currently stable at Bellevue Hospital. Stay tuned for the latest updates on his recovery and incident details.
Hashtags
#KrisBoyd #Jets #NFLNews #NYCshooting #JetsInjury #BellevueHospital #Cornerback #SportsUpdate #NFL2025