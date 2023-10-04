Create New Account
Boston Red Sox hall of famer & part time VAXX pusher
The Prisoner
‘Heartbroken’ David Ortiz Delivers Tribute For Tim Wakefield
"David Ortiz, like so many other members of Red Sox Nation, was devastated by the news of Tim Wakfield’s passing. Wakefield died Sunday at age 57, the club announced. The former Boston pitcher is survived by his wife, Stacy, and their two children, Trevor and Brianna. A Red Sox Hall of Famer, Wakefield played all but two of his 19 Major League Baseball seasons in Boston. Ortiz was along for the ride for nine of those campaigns, and the legendary slugger and Wakefield won two World Series championships together. After learning of Wakefield’s death, the Hall of Fame designated hitter took to Instagram and shared a tribute for his former teammate."
https://nesnDOTcom/2023/10/heartbroken-david-ortiz-delivers-tribute-for-tim-wakefield/

Mirrored - bootcamp

Keywords
baseballdavid ortizboston red soxbig papi

