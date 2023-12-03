Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Trump Hoax Gets Shot Down on Bill Maher
channel image
Recharge Freedom
320 Subscribers
209 views
Published Yesterday

James Carville appeared on Bill Maher's show along with Dave Rubin, and when the conversation got complementary towards Trump, try to shift into the negative, but it was a hoax, and completely out of context for the conversation. He was shot down calmly and elegantly by Dave Rubin. The Democratic machine is breaking down. 

#billmaher #finepeoplehoax #daverubin 

Keywords
bill maherdonald trumppolitically incorrectdave rubinmedia liesjames carvilledemocratic liesfine people hoaxfine people on both sides hoaxdemocrat machinepolitical liarsus mclove americatrump hoaxes

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket