Gerald Celente: Banking Crash of the Century Will Hit Post November Election





Jul 10, 2024 #economy #dollar #gold

"You're gonna see a banking crisis the likes of which we've never seen before,” warns Gerald Celente, American trend forecaster and publisher of the Trends Journal. He tells Daniela Cambone that U.S. society is in decline post-COVID, yet the people in power are incompetent to tackle the issues in front of our eyes—drug overuse, rising crime rates, and a decayed public transportation system. He also warns that banks are defaulting one after another, with insufficient coverage by mainstream media.





"And now let's go back to when they dumped all this money into the system—when Trump and Biden dumped all this dough into the system to artificially prop up the economy during the COVID war, when they locked down everything. Interest rates were at zero. So now the banks own all these worthless treasuries," he explains.





Celente further states that the banking crisis is going to crash global equity markets and the economy. He also predicts that the price of gold will reach $3,000 this year, given all the geopolitical risks and the uncertain economic landscape. Watch the powerful video to learn more about his views.





📰 JOIN DANIELA'S NEWSLETTER: https://learn.itmtrading.com/daniela