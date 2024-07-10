BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Gerald Celente: Banking Crash of the Century Will Hit Post November Election
What is happening
What is happening
9672 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
635 views • 9 months ago


Jul 10, 2024 #economy #dollar #gold

"You're gonna see a banking crisis the likes of which we've never seen before,” warns Gerald Celente, American trend forecaster and publisher of the Trends Journal. He tells Daniela Cambone that U.S. society is in decline post-COVID, yet the people in power are incompetent to tackle the issues in front of our eyes—drug overuse, rising crime rates, and a decayed public transportation system. He also warns that banks are defaulting one after another, with insufficient coverage by mainstream media.


"And now let's go back to when they dumped all this money into the system—when Trump and Biden dumped all this dough into the system to artificially prop up the economy during the COVID war, when they locked down everything. Interest rates were at zero. So now the banks own all these worthless treasuries," he explains.


Celente further states that the banking crisis is going to crash global equity markets and the economy. He also predicts that the price of gold will reach $3,000 this year, given all the geopolitical risks and the uncertain economic landscape. Watch the powerful video to learn more about his views.


📰 JOIN DANIELA'S NEWSLETTER: https://learn.itmtrading.com/daniela

Keywords
trumpelectionmoneybidengerald celenteinflationhometrends journalincomeincitm tradingcovid wardaniela cambonebanking crashpost november
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy