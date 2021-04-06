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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0785 - Shane Anderson - Green is ruled competent for trial
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1 view • April 06, 2021
Green broke into the home of an elderly couple and raped the 81-year-old wife. He then forced them to drive to an ATM and withdraw money, before forcing them to return to their home. He then broke into Shane's house.
Shane walked out of his bedroom to see Green with a gun. He struggled with Green even after he was shot, before collapsing due to his injuries, and died in front of his wife and daughters.
Shane walked out of his bedroom to see Green with a gun. He struggled with Green even after he was shot, before collapsing due to his injuries, and died in front of his wife and daughters.
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