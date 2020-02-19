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Rev12 What ACTUALLY happens 9.23.17 -PART TWO- Meteors, Asteroids & Tsunamis OH MY! BY DANA ASHLIE
Dana Ashlie
Dana Ashlie
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135 views • February 19, 2020
Published on Sep 22, 2017

Part one was the Spiritual War...Part Two covers what happens on EARTH after the restrainer Archangel Michael is removed September 23, 2017. Scripture backed up with dreams and visions of believers about the same events that are described as coming to pass at the fulfillment of Revelation 12.

Anyone who feels moved to support my work, HALLELUJAH!

I'll use it to help me to keep doing this work! I do NOT run ads on my vids as they are not something I want to promote!

I can accept donations at:

paypal.me/DanaAshlie

or old school:
Dana A
PO Box 3324
Blue Jay, CA 92317
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free speechdanaasteroidstsunamisdana ashleymeteorsrevelation 12rev 12dana ashlie9 23 2017sep 23 2017
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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