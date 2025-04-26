Is the "Dollar" Still King? Unpacking America’s Paper Power | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

For nearly eight decades the U.S. dollar has worn the crown of global commerce—pricing oil, anchoring central-bank reserves, and underwriting America’s unrivaled borrowing binge. Yet beneath its glossy green veneer, cracks are spreading: record-high deficits, weaponized sanctions that spur rivals to seek alternatives, and a world where BRICS nations quietly price trades in anything but dollars. Inflation gnaws at domestic purchasing power while emerging digital currencies threaten to rewrite the rules of settlement.

Is the “almighty buck” still the world’s unquestioned monarch, or are we watching the opening act of a new monetary order?

