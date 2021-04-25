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Aaron survives a stroke-like episode - His testimony and the inspiration of George Whitefield
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44 views • April 25, 2021
Last night, Aaron had a stroke-like episode that put him in the local ER. He's back home now, but please pray for him and his health. You'll see and hear him in this video because the Lord sustained Him! That day, the Lord had been drawing Him near and speaking to him about some passages of scripture and about the inspiring testimony of the legendary preacher, George Whitefield.
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