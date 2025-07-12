BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
P.9a JK’s HOSPITALISATION; less EXUDATE, more ENEMA MVI_4943,5-8merged
EK the Urban Yeti
EK the Urban Yeti
51 views • 1 day ago

This is about the third day of physio, having JK stand briefly, with the support of a frame; this is encouraging. An enema was given today, and was needed. The wound dressing was done, and the exudate has decreased, possibly due to less infection, and certainly having her legs elevated must be helping. JK has been given a low-quality diet since her admission to Joondalup Health Campus. She is registered as diabetic, and gluten and dairy intolerant. Breakfast most days is cornflakes (containing sugar) and ordinary jam! By design, of course, from the very top. Poor nutrition is one of the main drivers of world-wide illness, providing and endless supply of customers for Big Pharma and the hospital industrial complex.

Keywords
healthobesitynutritionmedicinefentanylliver diseaseoxycodonepain managementcongestive heart failureenemaphysiotherapykidney diseaseblood transfusionlymphedemaexudatejoondalup health campusdisease promotion
