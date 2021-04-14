CNN reporter confronted In Minneapolis suburb: 'I'm not going anywhere' (4/13/2021 -- Brooklyn Center, MN)

CNN reporter Sara Sidner on Monday was confronted by a demonstrator during protests in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center following the shooting of a Black man by police there over the weekend.



"Y'all be twisting up the stories and shit," a man walked up and said to Sidner during a live report from Brooklyn Center just after 8:40 p.m. local time. "All the press and all the extra shit y'all do makes this worse."



Sidner told the man, who had his back turned to fireworks going off just yards away during the demonstrations, "I want you to be careful ... of anything that might hit you."



The man told her he was not scared and gestured to Sidner's camera crew and told her, "Y'all need to get up outta here with twisting up the media and shit."



Sidner responded by saying, "You don't know me, but we're gonna get to know each other." She then attempted again to interview him live on the air.



"Y'all just gonna edit out the shit," he said, to which Sidner explained to the man, "We're live."



Sidner walked closer to the demonstration with her camera crew after the man encouraged her to do so, saying that the media was "doing all the extra shit for the backhand shit and making people look all crazier than what the f--- they are."